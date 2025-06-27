Merz: I would refrain from calling Putin for long time

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he would have refrained from calling dictator Vladimir Putin for an extended period.

He stated this in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, he noted that after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s recent visit to Moscow, Russia struck Kyiv, damaging hospitals. Following Putin’s latest conversation with Olaf Scholz, Russia hit a children’s hospital.

"So if that is the result of such phone calls, I would refrain from them for a long time," he said.

Merz also pointed out that Donald Trump’s skepticism about Russia’s war against Ukraine is growing and that he is becoming more critical.

"There is broad consensus in Europe regarding the assessment of this war. I believe President Trump is moving closer to this assessment," he added.

