Germany to allocate €8.3bn in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, - Minister Klingbeil

The German government has approved a draft budget that provides €8.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025.

This was announced by German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We see that the threat to our peace posed by Russian aggression is real even three years after the start of the war in Ukraine. We stand firmly on the side of Ukraine, and the fact that support remains at a high level is shown by this draft budget with 8.3 billion euros to support Ukraine," Klingbeil said.

The Minister also announced an increase in Germany's defence budget to €624 billion in 2025. This will allow to achieve a figure of 2.4% of GDP, which exceeds the NATO target of 2%. By 2029, it is planned to increase spending to 3.5% of GDP.

Separately, Klingbeil stressed the need to prepare for hybrid threats from Russia, such as drone attacks, espionage, sabotage and cyber attacks. According to him, the creation of an additional 10,000 positions in the Bundeswehr will be funded to strengthen defence capabilities.

The draft budget is yet to be approved by the Bundestag.

