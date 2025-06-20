More consistent West is in its support for Ukraine, more likely Putin will agree to negotiations - Wadephul

Europe and the United States should not weaken their military support, but continue to help Kyiv. This will increase the chances that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will agree to negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul said this in an interview with Spiegel.

"Europeans are determined, but our actions will be more effective if we coordinate closely with the United States. If we succeed, Putin will be ready for talks very quickly," Wadephul said.

Asked if he would be willing to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Vadeful said that in his position, "it is recommended not to rule out talks with anyone."

As for whether he was concerned that Russia's war against Ukraine could be overshadowed by the conflict between Israel and Iran, the foreign minister admitted that he was "worried" and assured: "We do not forget about Ukraine."

