Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine Jäger tapped to run Germany’s foreign intelligence service

The German government has appointed the current Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jäger, as the new head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

This was reported by the DPA news agency, citing government sources, according to Censor.NET.

The 60-year-old diplomat will replace Bruno Kahl, who has led the BND since 2016. According to media reports, Kahl is set to become Germany’s representative to the Holy See in the Vatican — a position he has long aspired to hold.

Jäger has extensive experience in foreign policy: he has worked in crisis regions, within the Chancellor’s Office, and in the private sector.

The Federal Intelligence Service is one of Germany’s three intelligence agencies, alongside the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (domestic intelligence) and the Military Counterintelligence Service, which focuses on activities within the armed forces.

