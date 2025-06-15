Germany calls on Iran to hold immediate talks on nuclear program

Germany is ready to initiate immediate negotiations with Iran over the country's nuclear program, which could help de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl said this in an interview with the ARD TV channel.

Wadefull, who is currently on a visit to the Middle East, said that he is trying to help de-escalate the conflict between Israel and Iran.

He noted that Tehran had not previously seized the opportunity to begin constructive negotiations, but hoped that de-escalation was "still possible."

Israel's Strikes on Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in Israeli air strikes on the command center on the night of June 13.

Later, on the evening of June 13, Israel conducted two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Watch more: Israel continues to attack Iran, striking gas and oil facilities in Tehran and port of Bandar Abbas. VIDEO

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of June 13. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of June 14, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of June 15 , Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.