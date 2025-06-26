4 748 29
Trump ready to join talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey if Putin is there - Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Donald Trump about Ankara's plans to bring together the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Turkey for peace talks.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN Turk.
"If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara to solve the problem, I will come to Istanbul or Ankara," Trump said.
"We will hold the necessary meetings and hopefully meet as soon as possible," Erdogan added.
