ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7279 visitors online
News Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
4 748 29

Trump ready to join talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey if Putin is there - Erdogan

Trump is ready to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Donald Trump about Ankara's plans to bring together the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Turkey for peace talks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN Turk.

"If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara to solve the problem, I will come to Istanbul or Ankara," Trump said.

"We will hold the necessary meetings and hopefully meet as soon as possible," Erdogan added.

Read more: Trump changes attitude towards Zelenskyy and Putin - Financial Times

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6870) Putin Volodymyr (3429) Turkey (580) Erdogan Recep Tayyip (217) Trump Donald (1852)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 