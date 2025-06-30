US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that Russia’s claims blaming the US and Ukraine for delaying peace talks, rather than Moscow, are unfounded.

He wrote this on platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"Peskov’s recent comments on the state of negotiations are Orwellian...President Trump has been consistent and adamant about making progress to end the war," Kellogg said.

Trump’s special envoy once again emphasized that the US calls for an immediate ceasefire and a transition to trilateral talks aimed at ending the war.

"Russia cannot continue to stall for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine," he added.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator, stated that the future dynamics of the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine will depend on Kyiv’s stance and the effectiveness of the United States’ mediation.