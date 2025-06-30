Adoption of bill on US sanctions against Russia will prevent "conflict resolution" in Ukraine, - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's statement that the US Congress is ready to approve his bill on new sanctions against Russia.

Peskov's words at the briefing were quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency, Censor.NET reports.

Peskov said that Russia had taken "note" of Graham's statement that US President Donald Trump supports the approval of the sanctions bill and called the senator an "ardent Russophobe."

"If it had been his (Graham's - Ed.) will, these sanctions would have been introduced long ago. Would it have helped to resolve the conflict? This is a question that those who initiate such actions should ask themselves," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The day before, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that US President Donald Trump would support new sanctions against Russia, which include duties for countries that buy goods from Russia.

The Graham-Blumenthal bill on sanctions against Russia

On April 1, it became known that a bill on new sanctions measures against Russia was introduced in the US Senate. According to the document, a 500% tariff may be imposed on imports of goods from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and other raw materials.

The proposed measures are aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and creating additional obstacles for countries that continue to trade in Russian energy resources.

The initiative was introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. As of now, the bill is supported by 82 US senators out of 100.