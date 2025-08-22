Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy once "summit agenda" is prepared - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is prepared to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy under certain conditions.

His statement was cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to Lavrov, a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is not currently scheduled.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that the Kremlin leader will be ready for such a meeting "as soon as an agenda for the summit is prepared, but there is none so far."

Lavrov also added that "Russia has agreed to demonstrate flexibility on a number of issues raised by Trump in Alaska."

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Putin had agreed to a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Trump administration official and a person close to the administration said the U.S. Secret Service is planning a meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Putin in Budapest.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken out against holding talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator in Budapest.

For his part, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Hungary has twice offered to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and that offer remains on the table.

