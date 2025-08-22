Putin is not real ruler of Russia, but Lavrov’s puppet - Kubilius

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius expressed doubts about who is actually making decisions in the Russian government.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by the European Commissioner in Kharkiv.

"Who is the real boss in the Kremlin: Putin or Lavrov? How can one negotiate with Putin if, after the meeting between Putin and Trump, Lavrov publicly denies everything that Putin promised Trump during their bilateral meeting? Perhaps Putin is not the real boss in the Kremlin?" the post reads.

Also remind, that the harsh statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cast doubt on the prospects for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

