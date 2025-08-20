ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10068 visitors online
News Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
2 199 28

Tusk against Zelenskyy and Putin’s talks in Budapest: Guarantees were already given to Ukraine there in 1994

Tusk against Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken out against talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin in Budapest.

He announced this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"Budapest? Not everyone may remember this, but in 1994 Ukraine already received guarantees of territorial integrity from the US, Russia, and the UK. In Budapest. Maybe I'm superstitious, but this time I would try to find another place," he said.

Туск проти переговорів Зеленського та Путіна в Будапешті

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place within two weeks.

According to Reuters, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in Hungary.

Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "in the process" of organizing a bilateral meeting.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Putin "in process" of organising meeting, - Trump

Author: 

Budapest (4) Hungary (456) Tusk Donald (210) negotiations with Russia (748)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 