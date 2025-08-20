Tusk against Zelenskyy and Putin’s talks in Budapest: Guarantees were already given to Ukraine there in 1994

Hungarian Prime Minister Donald Tusk has spoken out against talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin in Budapest.

He announced this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"Budapest? Not everyone may remember this, but in 1994 Ukraine already received guarantees of territorial integrity from the US, Russia, and the UK. In Budapest. Maybe I'm superstitious, but this time I would try to find another place," he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place within two weeks.

According to Reuters, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in Hungary.

Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "in the process" of organizing a bilateral meeting.

