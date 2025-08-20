Zelenskyy and Putin "in process" of organising meeting, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "in the process" of organising a bilateral meeting.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

Trump said that he considers a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin necessary after meeting with both of them individually.

At first, Trump seemed to be suggesting a trilateral meeting as the next step, but after the summit in Alaska, he started saying that a bilateral meeting was needed instead.

"They are in the process of organising, but we must stop the killings, there are too many killings," Trump said.

According to him, he wants to see what happens at the meeting between Zelensky and Putin, and that it could lead to a trilateral summit.

"I saved hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of people, it's a good feeling," Trump added.

We would like to remind you that Vice President J.D. Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff are engaged in preparing the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Нагадаємо, in preparing the meeting Президента України Володимира Зеленського та кремлівського диктатора Володимира Путіна займаються віцепрезидент Джей Ді Венс, держсекретар США Марко Рубіо та спецпредставник Трампа Стів Віткофф.

We would like to remind you that French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin should take place in one of the European countries. He advocates for Geneva, Switzerland, as the venue.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Zelenskyy and Putin may meet in Hungary.

Later it became known that during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow.