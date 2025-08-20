White House considering Budapest for talks with Zelenskyy and Putin - Politico

The White House is planning a meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Putin in Budapest.

This is reported by Politico, as relayed by Censor.NET.

A Trump administration official and a person close to the administration said that the US Secret Service is preparing for the summit in Hungary.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said at a press conference: "I am not going to confirm or deny the locations of the events."

"Although the Secret Service often checks out different locations, and the final venue may change, Budapest is becoming the White House's first choice," the publication writes.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place within two weeks.

According to Reuters, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in Hungary.

Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "in the process" of organizing a bilateral meeting.

