Hungary has announced that the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and that the country expects Ukraine to refrain from further attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. He noted that after Ukraine's night attack, oil supplies to Hungary via "Druzhba" pipeline were restored at the latest minute.

"I have just thanked Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin for quickly eliminating the consequences of the attack.

We expect Ukraine not to carry out new attacks on the pipeline, which is critical for our country's energy supply. This war is not ours, do not drag us into it," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the morning of 18 August, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of "striking" the oil pipeline. In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to this.