Szijjártó said that Ukraine had "attacked" oil pipeline: Sybiha suggested to send complaints to "his friends in Moscow"

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of "striking" an oil pipeline. Andrii Sybiha responded to this.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the morning, Szijjártó stated that Ukraine had "again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, which led to the suspension of oil supplies to the country." The Hungarian minister also decided to remind Ukraine that "electricity from Hungary plays a key role in Ukraine's energy supply."

"Peter, it is Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war and refuses to end it," Sybiha replied.

The minister noted that Hungary had been told for years that Moscow was an unreliable partner. However, Budapest, despite this, made "every effort to maintain its dependence on Russia," even after the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

"Now you can send your complaints — and threats — to your friends in Moscow," Sybiha concluded.