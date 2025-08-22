Russia does not want peace and continues to stall for time - Finnish Defense Minister Häkkanen

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said that Russia is continuing its military activities and merely stalling for time, believing that this will make it more resilient than Western democracies.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement on Yle television.

According to him, although peace talks are possible, now is not the time to sit down at the negotiating table.

"It seems that Russia is not truly seeking peace," Hykkänen said.

The minister emphasized that signs and intelligence indicate that Russia has no intention of slowing down its military machine.

"Russia is stalling for time and believes that this will make it more resilient than Western democracy," he added.

Häkkänen also noted that a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine should only take place when there is something to agree on. At the same time, when discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, it is important to clearly understand their content and not make vague promises.

"It is necessary to ensure that Ukraine has a strong position after peace is established and that NATO's borders do not find themselves in a situation that could provoke Russia to take action," the minister stressed.

