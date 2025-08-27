Azerbaijan has backed Ukraine’s territorial integrity since first days of Russia’s invasion – Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that from the first days of Russia’s invasion, Baku has supported and continues to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

"Returning to what was discussed regarding Azerbaijan-Russia relations, since the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we have supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and we continue to support it," the leader stressed.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan firmly opposes any form of separatism, whether in Karabakh, Syria, or anywhere else in the world.

It is known that on August 8, 2025, Russia struck the Azerbaijani SOCAR oil depot in Odesa region. The strike caused a fire and damaged a diesel pipeline.

This was already the third targeted Russian attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine linked to Azerbaijan, coinciding with an escalation in relations between the two countries.

