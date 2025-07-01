Zelenskyy had conversation with Aliyev: Ukraine supports Azerbaijan amid conflict with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev amid the recent mass detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked Aliyev for supporting Ukraine, its territorial integrity and people.

"I also expressed Ukraine's clear support in a situation where Russia is mocking Azerbaijani citizens and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan. I expressed our condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the murder of the Safarov brothers in Russia. I am sure that all the facts will be clarified. And we need justice," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that he and Aliyev shared the same vision: the life and dignity of every person must be protected

The parties also discussed bilateral relations between the countries - energy and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

"We agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Our officials will intensify their work," the Head of State added.