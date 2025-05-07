Azerbaijani President Aliyev cancels visit to Moscow for May 9

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not visit Moscow to take part in the events on May 9.

This was announced by Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We received a message that Aliyev will not arrive, unfortunately. The explanation was that he has to take part in internal events dedicated to Heydar Aliyev," Ushakov said.

Earlier it was reported that the military from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, will take part in the parade in Moscow on May 9.

