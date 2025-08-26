Belgium ready to join peacekeeping mission in Ukraine "when necessary" – FM Prévot

After a ceasefire in Ukraine, Belgium is ready to take part in a peacekeeping mission within the "Coalition of the Willing."

Censor.NET reported this with reference to NV, citing Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, who made the statement at a press conference following a meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the Benelux foreign ministers in Odesa on Tuesday, August 26.

"When a decision on a ceasefire is made, we are ready to join international forces with an appropriate international mandate. I will then discuss this with the government and, in particular, with my colleague, the defense minister, to determine what military contribution we can provide," Prévot said.

According to Prévot, Belgium is ready to join a peacekeeping mission "when needed."

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine

As a reminder, the "Coalition of the Willing" expressed its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after hostilities cease.

President Trump has ruled out the possibility of stationing U.S. troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is ready to send its troops to protect Ukraine’s skies and ports, though not to the front line.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting this could involve several thousand.