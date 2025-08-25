It is important that among countries that will send contingent to Ukraine are the leaders of "coalition of willing" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important that the countries sending military contingents to Ukraine include the leading states of the "coalition of the willing."

He said this before meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I think there will be different levels of involvement, but it's not for me to decide and talk about 'boots on the ground' (troops on the ground, - ed.). I think it's important that they were from large countries, leading members of the 'Coalition of the Willing'. This matters. 'Boots on the ground' is an important factor," said the head of state.

At the same time, Zelenskyy once again emphasized that the main guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army.

"We do not want to reduce the number of soldiers because it is very dangerous," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that this requires increased funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for the entire Ukrainian military sector, primarily for the domestic production of drones.

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine

We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

President Trump has ruled out the possibility of deploying US troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

At the same time, the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand soldiers.