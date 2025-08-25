Meeting between Ukraine and US on possible negotiations with Russia to take place at end of week, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the end of this week, a meeting of Ukrainian and American teams would be held to discuss the possibility of future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

Zelenskyy clarified that he is scheduled to meet with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg on Monday in preparation for possible talks.

The president also stressed that many working events are planned during the week to develop this topic.

