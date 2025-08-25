2 579 29
Trump will not force Russia and Ukraine lock through doors, - Vance
US President Donald Trump does not intend to force Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview with NBC Meet the Press.
"All wars end with some kind of negotiation. President Trump is not going to not force these parties to lock through the doors. All he can do is open the door and ask them to negotiate in good faith," Vance said.
