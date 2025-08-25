ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11344 visitors online
News negotiations with Russia
2 579 29

Trump will not force Russia and Ukraine lock through doors, - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance

US President Donald Trump does not intend to force Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview with NBC Meet the Press.

"All wars end with some kind of negotiation. President Trump  is not going to not force these parties to lock through the doors. All he can do is open the door and ask them to negotiate in good faith," Vance said.

Read more: "If Putin doesn’t sit down at negotiating table, I’ll see whose fault it is" – Trump

Author: 

Trump Donald (2175) JD Vance (66)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 