Trump will not force Russia and Ukraine lock through doors, - Vance

US President Donald Trump does not intend to force Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance in an interview with NBC Meet the Press.

"All wars end with some kind of negotiation. President Trump is not going to not force these parties to lock through the doors. All he can do is open the door and ask them to negotiate in good faith," Vance said.

Read more: "If Putin doesn’t sit down at negotiating table, I’ll see whose fault it is" – Trump