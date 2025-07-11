Russian forces have political goal to advance 10 km deep into Dnipropetrovsk region to create "buffer zone," – Budanov

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russian forces intend to advance 10 kilometers into Dnipropetrovsk region to create a so-called "buffer zone."

He made these remarks in an interview with Bloomberg, reports Censor.NET.

The publication recalls that last month, the occupiers entered the northeastern Sumy region, bordering Russia, attempting to establish a buffer zone.

They have made limited gains in the partially occupied Donetsk region in the east and in southern Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian army is also trying to advance into central Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders Donetsk.

"It is unrealistic for Russia to capture the entire Donetsk region by the end of the year," Budanov said.

According to the intelligence chief, Russian forces "have a political goal to declare that they have entered" Dnipropetrovsk region, and they have been tasked with creating another "buffer zone" up to 10 kilometers deep.

Read more: Zelenskyy is briefed by Budanov on Russia’s vulnerabilities