Zelenskyy is briefed by Budanov on Russia’s vulnerabilities

On July 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov.

The head of state announced this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, we received a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate regarding vulnerable points in Russia. We also discussed the ongoing prisoner exchange process, implementing agreements from the second meeting in Turkey. We are striving to free as many of our people from Russian captivity as possible," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Additionally, the president heard a report from Foreign Minister Andii Sybiha about an upcoming meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors scheduled for July 21.

"We set clear tasks for diplomats and some reform steps within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — the minister will present them. We are preparing a significant expansion of the capabilities of Ukrainian diplomacy," he added.

Recall that the day before, long-range drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense struck the Ilsky refinery named after A. Shamar in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. This refinery is among the leading oil processing companies in the Southern Federal District.