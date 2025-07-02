Ukrainians need to actually defend their country, not hide from the TCR. Otherwise, "TCR of Russian Federation" will come, - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the escalation at the frontline is already underway. Ukraine has to defend itself to prevent the "TCR of the Russian Federation" from coming, as is currently happening in the occupied territories.

According to Budanov, after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement that "Russian land will be wherever a Russian soldier steps, and that they will not stop", there is only one conclusion - to defend our state.

"That's a good point. Where they will go - it will be under their control. Do you think that someone does not understand this? I hope that everyone understands. And we, as citizens, have only one conclusion to draw from this - that we need to actually defend our country, and not hide from the TCR or anything like that. Otherwise, the TCR of the Russian Federation will come, as it is happening in the occupied territories. And it is happening there in full swing, believe me," the DIU head said.

The DIU chief also added that the escalation at the frontline has already begun and is ongoing: "No one will see anything new. Everything you see now will not change much."

When asked about the time until which this will be happening, Budanov added: "By the time, let's say, the peace talks are completed."

