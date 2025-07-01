Enemy attempts to expand foothold on western bank of Oskil River – Kharkiv OTG

The occupiers are making every effort to expand foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River.

This was stated by Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group (OTG), Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The situation around the village of Dvorichna remains quite tense. The enemy is doing everything possible to expand its foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River. Assault operations are taking place daily, particularly in the areas of Dvorichna, Vilkhuvatka, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and Stroivka," Shamshyn said.

Meanwhile, near the settlement of Lyptsi, the enemy attempted to regain lost positions but suffered significant losses.

"In the Lyptsi direction, the situation has not changed significantly. Although Russian forces tried to regain lost ground toward the forested area they themselves call ‘Berlin,’ they suffered heavy losses and failed to achieve any success," he noted.

He also confirmed that Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions in the Vovchansk direction.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy killed civilian, four more people were injured. PHOTO