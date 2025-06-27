Day in Kharkiv region: enemy killed civilian, four more people were injured. PHOTO

Two localities in Kharkiv region came under hostile attack over the past day. One person was killed and 4 people were injured in the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A 70-year-old man was injured in the village of Vovchanski Khutory of the Vovchansk community; a 43-year-old, 33-year-old and 40-year-old men were injured in the village of Pidlyman of the Borivsk community; a 53-year-old man was killed in the village of Vilkhuvatka.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region:

47 unguided aerial missiles;

13 KABs;

1 Shahed type UAV.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

a private house was damaged in Kupiansk district (Osynove village);

an agricultural enterprise and a recreation centre were damaged in Izium district (Pidlyman village).

According to the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, an enemy bomb hit an outbuilding on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. Cattle were killed and a fire broke out over an area of 700 square metres.

