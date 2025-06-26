Russians drop aerial bomb on farm in Izium district, 2 injured – SES. PHOTOS
On 26 June, a Russian aerial bomb hit an outbuilding on the territory of an agricultural enterprise.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
According to preliminary data, 2 civilians were injured in the explosion. SES medics provided the victims with the necessary assistance.
In addition, cattle were killed and a fire broke out on an area of 700 square metres.
Under the threat of repeated shelling, two operational fire tanker units and a medical team from the State Emergency Service were involved in responding to the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password