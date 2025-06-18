Russian troops struck Izium with drones: 15-year-old boy wounded. PHOTO
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a Russian UAV attack on the private sector in Izium, Kharkiv region, and a 69-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, a fire broke out on the territory of a private household. An outbuilding was on fire. In addition, a residential building was destroyed, and 8 more were damaged.
The fire was extinguished by emergency workers from the Kharkiv and Luhansk garrisons of the State Emergency Service.
