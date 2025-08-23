It is premature to talk about deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine - NATO Military Committee Chairman Dragone

It is premature to discuss the potential deployment of foreign military contingents in Ukraine at this stage.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Corriere della Sera, this was stated by the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavolo Drago.

He noted that the potential presence of foreign troops in Ukraine "is part of international politics and negotiations with Moscow," but these issues have not yet been discussed within NATO.

"It is premature, to say the least. We know that the issue of contingents has been raised by certain countries, possibly at the bilateral level. But, I repeat, it remains at an embryonic stage," Dragone noted.

According to him, the conditions for the deployment of foreign allied troops in Ukraine should be determined by security guarantees agreed upon at the political level.

"For example: on the ground, who decides whether the Russians or the Ukrainians have violated the agreement? Who develops the rules for the use of military force? What territory needs to be protected? Should soldiers only monitor or also defend, and if so, with what weapons? Nothing has been defined," added the chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

At the same time, he stressed that "NATO remains committed to protecting, first and foremost, the citizens of its member states."

