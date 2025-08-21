Pavel on peacekeeping forces in Ukraine: Czech participation will depend on peace deal format

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that the Czech Republic should take part in deploying peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

Thus, Pavel believes that if peacekeeping forces are deployed in Ukraine, the Czech Republic can and should take part, since it has supported Ukraine from the very beginning and is an active player in the peace process.

He noted that the extent of the Czech Republic’s involvement would depend on the form of the peace agreements.

"There is also an idea that a certain demilitarized zone could be created along the line of contact, regardless of what is agreed. Such a zone would be subject not only to technical but also physical monitoring," the Czech president said.

According to him, international forces may possibly be stationed there.

"I cannot imagine what the outcome will be, because until recently, the Russian side refused to allow any foreign troops on the territory of Ukraine. But now there may be a certain shift in its position," he added.

Pavel noted that a positive development is the process coordinated between the United States, Europe, and Ukraine. However, in his view, Ukraine will have to make temporary territorial concessions.

"I deliberately say ‘temporary,’ because any agreement that is reached must not de jure confirm Russia’s territorial gains. That would contradict the principle of territorial integrity, which is part of the UN Charter and international law," the Czech president emphasized.

"This is more or less a recognition of the reality that Russia firmly controls certain regions. If they are recognized as temporarily occupied, then we should call them that. And not like Russian territories," he added.