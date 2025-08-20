It’s too early to talk about sending Latvian troops to Ukraine - President Rinkėvičs

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that it will only be possible to discuss whether Latvian soldiers will participate in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine once it is clear what security guarantees will be in place and what role European countries will play.

"If there is a peace treaty or a peace agreement with security guarantees, then the conversation will also be about the potential presence of European countries and NATO member states in guaranteeing this peace treaty," he said.

"Of course, first of all, a peace agreement must be concluded and the main elements of this agreement must be understood, what the security guarantees will be, what the role of European countries will be. And this will actually determine what our role in this process will be," Rinkevics added.

According to the president, if we are talking about the possible deployment of Latvian troops to Ukraine to implement security guarantees, then in Latvia, this decision is made by the Saeima, and before that it is discussed by the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Security Council.

"But to talk about all this, you need to know all the details clearly. At the moment, this is not the case. As far as I know, representatives of the armed forces of the Coalition countries are working on this. But there is no decision yet. When there is more clarity, there will be discussions," he concluded.

Also, remind that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

