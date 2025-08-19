Ukraine can make some concessions to Russia, but this decision should be made by Ukrainians, - Braže

In order to achieve peace, Ukraine may make concessions to some of Russia's demands, but these should be decisions made by Ukrainians themselves

According to Censor.NET, citing Delfі, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže.

She noted that Ukraine's accession to NATO is "not relevant at all" at the moment, as there is no unanimous support from NATO member states for such a step. On the other hand, history shows that opinions can change over time.

"As for the transfer of territories, this decision cannot be made by anyone else but the Ukrainians themselves," Braže said.

She also stressed that there may be different scenarios, including one in which, for the sake of peace, the de facto occupation of the territories seized by Russia will be recognised at some point.

"Latvia's position remains unchanged: we do not recognise the occupied territories as part of Russia," Braže underlined.

According to the Foreign Minister, peace requires transatlantic unity, strengthening of Ukraine and weakening of Russia, without which nothing can be achieved, so the sanctions policy will continue.

"It is also clear that Ukraine must remain a state with a strong military potential, as this is the only way to guarantee its security. The US participation in providing security guarantees is also extremely important," Braže said.

