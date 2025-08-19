Both Russia and Ukraine are going to have to make some concessions to achieve peace - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will require compromises on both sides.

According to him, in any negotiations aimed at ending a war or any conflict, both sides must not only demand, but also make concessions.

"One side is not going to get 100 percent here. Each side is going to have to make some concessions," Rubio noted.

"And obviously, land or where you draw those lines – where the war stops – is going to be part of that conversation. And it’s not easy, and maybe it’s not even fair, but it’s what it takes in order to bring about an end to a war," he added.

According to the Secretary of State, the only wars that do not end in compromise are those where one side surrenders unconditionally.

"And we’re not going to see that in this conflict. So obviously, the issue of that will be talked about, and the President’s (Trump - ed.) been very clear. In the end, what those lines look like are up to Putin and up to Zelenskyy and up to the Ukrainian side to decide what each of them can live with. We are going to be there to facilitate that and make that possible and make sure that both sides are talking," he concluded.

