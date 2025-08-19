We will leave issue of territories between me and Putin, - Zelenskyy

After meeting with President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of Ukraine's territorial concessions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The President was asked about the photo from the Oval Office, where he and Trump stand next to a map of Ukraine with the occupied territories. Zelenskyy noted that he did not agree with the percentage of occupied territories in certain regions of Ukraine, but he said that the conversation with the US president was substantive.

He also noted that it was the first time he had such a substantive conversation with Trump about the pace of Russian advance in Ukraine.

"We had a rather long conversation on the issue of territories. It is important to understand that some parts of our country, for example, parts of the east and Crimea, were occupied not because one army is pushing the other and the other is stepping back. It was because there were no massive hostilities. Therefore, it is impossible to say that such a large territory has been occupied in such a short period of time," Zelenskyy said, noting that it was important to convey this to Trump so that he would understand the strength of the Ukrainian army.

The President of Ukraine stressed that this is a sensitive issue for him and he thinks that Trump has understood this.

As for the issue of territorial concessions and exchanges, Zelenskyy replied: "The issue of territories is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

