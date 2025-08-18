Zelenskyy after meeting with Kellogg: We must do everything right to ensure that peace truly prevails. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a meeting with Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Zelensky thanked Kellogg for "the meeting and for working together with our team".

"President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today. This is the first time such a meeting format has been used - it is very serious. When it comes to peace for one person in Europe, it is about everyone in Europe. We are ready to continue to work as productively as possible to end the war and reliably guarantee security. These are the key things," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy reminded that at night, the Russian occupiers continued to shell Ukrainian cities, killing 2 children and injuring dozens of others.

"We discussed the situation on the battlefield, our strong diplomatic capabilities - of Ukraine and the whole of Europe together with America. Russia can only be forced to peace through force, and President Trump has that force. We have to do everything right to make sure that there really is peace. Thank you!" the head of state concluded.

As a reminder, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, 18 August.

According to media reports, the meeting will also be attended by Vice President J.D. Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, and other advisers.