Vance, Rubio and Witkoff to attend Trump-Zelenskyy meeting - WP

Jay D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff will be present at the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

This was reported by The Washington Post, according to Censor.NET.

According to the publication, at 8 p.m. Kyiv time, Trump will greet Zelenskyy, and then the bilateral meeting of the leaders will begin. They will later be joined by European leaders.

"Trump is expected to be joined by Vice President Jay D. Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, and other advisers," WP writes.

Recall that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18.