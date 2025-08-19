Ukraine should not give up Donbas to Russia - Merz

Russia's demands for territorial concessions from Ukraine are unacceptable. It is as if the United States was demanding the state of Florida.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this.

Merz stressed that territorial concessions cannot be imposed on Ukraine.

"The Russian demand that Kyiv give up the free parts of Donbas corresponds, to put it bluntly, to a proposal of the United States to have to give up Florida," the politician noted.

He stressed that this would be unacceptable for a sovereign state.

Merz stressed that now is a crucial time for Ukraine. He welcomed Trump's statements on security guarantees and called on the whole of Europe to join them. "My expectations today were not just met, but exceeded," the politician said.

The German chancellor also mentioned Trump's conversation with Putin, during which the politicians mentioned the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and Russia at the level of leaders. "Any such summit should be carefully prepared," Merz said.

