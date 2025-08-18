Europe will not support peace that means Ukraine’s surrender, - Mathernova

The European Union's Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has called the "peace" that requires Ukraine to give up the unoccupied parts of Donetsk region unacceptable.

This was stated by the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The ambassador believes that there is no greater proof of the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine than today's visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Brussels, where he was met by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"And the fact that seven European leaders will accompany him to Washington tomorrow for a post Alaska meeting with President Trump," the ambassador emphasised.

Mathernova said that at a meeting with Putin in Anchorage, US President Donald Trump decided not to insist on a ceasefire, while Putin presented a so-called "peace proposal", which is nothing more than the dictates of the aggressor.

"Ukraine is, for example, expected to surrender the eastern part of its territory, beyond what Putin achieved militarily. Such a "peace" is unacceptable," the diplomat said.

She stressed that the EU has been clear and decisive from the very beginning: peace must be based on the principles of international law - on full respect for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"No illusions, no compromises with aggressors," the Ambassador stressed.

According to her, the presence of European leaders in Washington together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 18 August, will send a clear signal that "Europe stands with Ukraine united and determined. It will not tolerate a peace that is merely another word for capitulation."

"Together with the United States, we must push Putin towards a real ceasefire & then real peace – something that did not happen in Anchorage," Mathernova wrote.

She concluded by adding that Ukraine "can fully rely on its European partners."

"EU has shown a firm stance, courage, and reason. Because putting the aggressor in a position to dictate the terms of peace would mean endangering peace across all of Europe," the ambassador said.

