Trump reposted post saying that Ukraine must agree to lose part of its territory

US President Donald Trump has reposted a post saying that Ukraine should agree to lose some of its territories, otherwise it may lose even more later.

Trump made the relevant post on Truth Social of a user with the nickname loraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia otherwise the longer the war goes on they will keep losing even more land!" the post reads.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine should resolve the issue of its territories, as it is its land.

