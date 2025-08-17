Zelenskyy, in conversation with Trump, refused to withdraw troops from Donetsk region at Putin’s request - Reuters
During a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to withdraw troops from the Donetsk region at the request of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
This was reported by Reuters, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.
After the summit with Putin, Trump had a phone conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders.
A Reuters source familiar with the discussions referred to Trump's words that Putin had offered to freeze most of the front line if the Ukrainian army ceded all of Donbas.
"Zelenskyy rejected the demand, the source said," the newspaper writes.
