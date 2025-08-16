Ukraine must receive security guarantees and will make its own decisions regarding its territory - EU leaders

EU leaders are ready to continue putting pressure on Russia to reach a fair peace agreement that will end the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a joint statement signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President António Costa.

It states that US President Donald Trump informed them and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the results of his meeting with the Russian dictator in Alaska on August 15, 2025.

The leaders welcomed President Trump's efforts to end the killings in Ukraine, stop Russia's aggressive war, and achieve a just and lasting peace.

As President Trump said, "There is no deal until there is a deal." As President Trump anticipates, the next step should be further negotiations, in particular with President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet with in the near future.

"We are also ready to cooperate with President Trump and President Zelenskyy on holding a trilateral summit with the support of Europe.

We clearly understand that Ukraine must have unchanging security guarantees in order to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is ready to provide security guarantees. The coalition of the willing is ready to play an active role. No restrictions should be imposed on Ukraine's armed forces or its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have the right to veto Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO," the statement said.

It is also noted that Ukraine will make its own decisions regarding its territory. International borders should not be changed by force.

"Our support for Ukraine will continue. We are determined to do more to ensure that Ukraine remains strong, to achieve an end to hostilities, and to establish a just and lasting peace.

As long as the killings continue in Ukraine, we are prepared to maintain pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and broader economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy until a just and lasting peace is established.

Ukraine can count on our unwavering solidarity in our work to achieve peace that will protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe," the EU leaders concluded.

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier it was reported that Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelenskyy.