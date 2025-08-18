Trump does not rule out deployment of US troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Axios

One of Donald Trump's advisers has not ruled out that the US could deploy troops on Ukrainian territory as part of potential security guarantees after the end of hostilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Axios.

The publication recalled that Rubio and Witkoff said that Putin had agreed for the first time that the US and its European partners could provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

When asked whether such security guarantees could include the deployment of US troops in Ukraine, one of Trump's advisers privately replied in the affirmative.

At the same time, another advisor said that this is currently unknown. According to him, there will be no talks on this topic in the press.

Earlier, Russia rejected the possibility of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine.