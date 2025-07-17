Plans to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine are as ready as possible and set for implementation – Starmer

The "Coalition of the Willing" is actively preparing to deploy deterrence forces to Ukraine — plans are nearly complete and ready for implementation once a ceasefire between the countries is achieved.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports Censor.NET.

"I am pleased, as are other coalition members, that these plans are now as ready as possible pending the ceasefire, and that’s why last week we held a meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to approve these plans. These are now advanced plans. They are ready for implementation," Starmer said.

Read more: UK to supply Ukraine with over 5,000 air defense missiles under new Thales deal

The British Prime Minister explained that developing concrete military plans takes time, so it was decided to prepare them ahead of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

"The most important and often the most difficult part is that we have a command structure that allows these plans to move very quickly from planning to execution," Starmer added.

Earlier reports said that British and French officials working on "peacekeeping forces" plans for Ukraine recognized the need to realistically assess US President Donald Trump’s role in resolving the conflict.

Read more: UK imposes new sanctions on Russia over chemical weapons use in Ukraine