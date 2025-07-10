UK to supply Ukraine with over 5,000 air defense missiles under new Thales deal

The United Kingdom and Ukraine are signing a historic agreement for the delivery of over 5,000 missiles for air defense systems from Thales.

This was announced in a statement by the UK government, reported by Censor.NET citing European Pravda.

The agreement not only holds strategic importance for Ukraine’s defense but will also contribute to the growth of the British economy, the creation of new jobs, and strengthening the UK’s own defense capabilities.

Additionally, London confirmed bilateral assistance to Ukraine worth up to £283 million (USD 377 million) over the next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner emphasized that this involves strengthening Ukraine’s air defense against drone and missile attacks, as well as supporting recovery and long-term reforms. Specifically, the UK will allocate up to £10.5 million for the Public Administration Reform Program and up to £1 million to support the Green Transition Office in the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

