UK imposes new sanctions on Russia over chemical weapons use in Ukraine

On Monday, July 7, the UK government imposed new sanctions on Russia for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

This follows the updated UK sanctions list, reports Censor.NET.

The Russian Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry was targeted by the UK sanctions.

"The institute supplied Russian forces with RG-Vo poison gas grenades used for riot control, which were employed as a method of warfare against Ukraine in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," the explanation states.

Two individuals were also added to the "blacklist": the commander of the Russian Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, Aleksei Rtyishev, and his deputy Andrii Marchenko. They command Russian forces involved in the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Their assets in the UK will be frozen, and entry to the country banned.

