Von der Leyen: EU must pressure Russia with sanctions to compel peace in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for increasing pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, to force the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table and reach a just peace in Ukraine.

She stated this at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"We must increase pressure on President Putin to bring him to the negotiating table," von der Leyen said, referring to the 18th sanctions package against Russia, planned to be adopted during Denmark's EU presidency.

She emphasized that Ukrainians are fighting not only for themselves but also for the freedom and values of the entire European Union. Therefore, according to her, support for Ukraine should continue not only until peace is restored but also to build a free and sovereign state — a future member of the EU.

Von der Leyen also announced a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Aarhus for the opening ceremony of Denmark’s EU presidency.

