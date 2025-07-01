US imposes sanctions on Russian cyber group Aeza Group and its international affiliates

The United States government has imposed sanctions on the Russian company Aeza Group and its international network for criminal cyber activities targeting the US defense industry and other companies around the world.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the official report of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury.

"Today, OFAC is sanctioning Aeza Group, a provider of reliable hosting services (BPH), for its role in supporting cybercrime activities targeting users in the United States and around the world," the statement said.

It is noted that Aeza Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg. This company provided BPH services to online ransomware groups and malware users, including Meduza and Lumma operators. They used the hosting service to attack the US defense industry and technology companies around the world.

In addition, OFAC blacklisted two affiliated companies and four individuals who are executives of Aeza Group. In addition, in coordination with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom, the United States is imposing sanctions against Aeza Group's shell company in the United Kingdom.