Participation of Finnish military in operations for Ukraine requires serious discussion - Prime Minister Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the key task for Finland and its allies is to strengthen the Ukrainian army, and sending troops may be only one of the options for providing support.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ERR.

Orpo noted that the risk of escalation on the Finnish border becomes apparent if Finnish soldiers find themselves in a military confrontation with the Russian army in operations to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

He added that such issues require serious political discussion.

"Sending Finnish soldiers on missions is not a trivial matter. Once the nature of the operation and its objectives are clear, we will decide on Finland's role," the prime minister said.

Orpo reminded that Finland is a country bordering Russia, the EU, and NATO. "We have a great responsibility for the security of Europe," he added.

The Prime Minister also noted that Finland is respected among its allies in military terms, participating in the development of international solutions for Ukraine. The key task in this process is to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Read also on Censor.NET: Pavel on peacekeeping forces in Ukraine: Czech participation will depend on the form of peace agreements

We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.